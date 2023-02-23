February 23, 2023 Investing in Towns Sriram Krishnan

I’ve spent the majority of my career working on classic centralized web2 social platforms. One of the core appeals for joining a16z crypto was working with founders who are focused on building decentralized crypto native versions of the social platforms we have grown used to – but re-imagined from the ground up with letting creators and communities have economic stake and governance over the products and platforms they use.



Today I’m excited to announce we are backing Towns – a decentralized group chat protocol and app. Towns is the latest launch from Here Not There Labs, founded by Ben Rubin (Former CEO and co-founder of Houseparty and Meerkat) and Brian Meek (former CTO of STRIVR Labs and former GM of Engineering at Skype).

Ben needs no introduction for his body of work. His work on HouseParty and Meerkat were foundational to how we think of live streaming and community online today. I’ve gotten to know Ben over the last few years over multiple long walks. When Ben talked about his vision of building a fully decentralized experience for online communities and saw how far he had gone down the “idea maze” and combined it with Brian’s technical expertise, we knew immediately we wanted to partner on this unique effort.

Ben, Brian, and founding engineer Pat Fives have designed Towns for online communities to build better hometowns on the internet by allowing members to self-moderate and govern private spaces powered by a fully decentralized, end-to-end encrypted, and user-owned group chat protocol.

The team’s vision for creating a digital town square where members can define the borders, set the rules, and build the world they want is an ambitious goal that is uniquely achievable through the promise of decentralization and web3.

That’s why we at a16z crypto are thrilled to be leading Here Not There’s $25 million Series A round and partner with them as they build out this vision.



We can’t wait to see how Ben, Brian, and the rest of the team will help define the future of communities online. Check out what they’re building here: towns.com

Welcome, Towns!

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the current or enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.