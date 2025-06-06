Inside the Solana story: Near-death brushes and a need for speed (with Solana)

Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko shares the origin and evolution of Solana; what sets the chain’s culture, values, and tech apart; how it has gotten to where it is today (despite several near-death brushes); and much else in conversation with a16z General Partner Ali Yahya.

Recorded live at our CSX Crypto Startup Accelerator earlier this year, Anatoly shares the origin story of Solana — from a late-night eureka moment to thousands of investor meetings and several near-death startup experiences. He talks about what it took to get the network off the ground, how his engineering background at Qualcomm shaped its design, and why a need for speed gave Solana its edge.

They also get into developer culture, engineering trade-offs, and what differentiates Solana’s approach to building — including its willingness to ship, iterate, and rethink everything: including, most recently, its consensus algorithm.

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:54) Early Career and Move to SF

(3:57) Discovering Crypto and Solana’s Beginnings

(8:28) Challenges and Fundraising

(12:12) Building Solana and Overcoming Obstacles

(13:41) Solana’s Vision and Market Strategy

(17:23) Navigating Crises and Team Resilience

(22:37) Solana’s Unique Approach and Future Plans

(24:57) Solana’s Unique Approach to Software Development

(26:35) Redesigning Solana: Lessons Learned

(30:22) The Importance of Hackathons and Community

(32:32) Technical Choices and Implications

(34:16) Prioritizing User Experience Over Developer Comfort

(36:40) Competitive Landscape of Layer 1 Chains

(38:49) Building a Loyal Developer Community

(42:36) Future of Blockchains and Solana’s Vision

(47:29) Long-Term View and Goals

As a reminder, none of the content should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice; please see a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.

