February 8, 2023 Eddy Lazzarin Chris Dixon

One of the reasons I’m so optimistic about the future of crypto and web3 is that it has attracted many of the world’s smartest people to start building and problem-solving in this space. It takes a truly special intellect to stand out among the technologists in this field, and we’re fortunate to have one of those people on our team. I’m happy to share that Eddy Lazzarin has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer for a16z crypto. In this role, Eddy will continue to lead the engineering and data science teams that he built from the ground up, and also now manage our world-class research and security teams.

In 2019, one year after we launched the first crypto fund, Eddy joined a16z crypto as a data scientist and investing partner. He quickly distinguished himself as a true crypto polymath, able to go deep on any topic and deliver the data and code needed to win nearly any argument. Before joining us, he’d held data science and engineering roles at Facebook and Netflix.

Eddy became our Head of Engineering in 2021, attracting top talent and providing invaluable support to our portfolio companies. a16z crypto’s engineers are continuously adding to our suite of open-source tools that benefit the entire ecosystem, including the Helios light client for Ethereum, privacy-protecting airdrops using zero-knowledge proofs, a starter pack for NFT analysis, and most recently the Halmos formal verification tool. Eddy’s also great at deconstructing and explaining complex topics, as he does in this proposed framework for token design and protocol development.

Since we formed a16z crypto research less than a year ago, the team led by Tim Roughgarden produced both fundamental research and expository articles on topics ranging from AMM liquidity provision to progressive decentralization to public randomness to SNARK security to measuring blockchain performance. We’ll continue to widen their aperture, tackling new challenges and advancing the science and technology for the next generation of the internet.

Thanks Eddy for all your contributions to a16z and our portfolio, and congratulations on your new role.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the current or enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.