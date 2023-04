No matter how well a founder has mapped out their idea maze, the road to product-market fit is unpredictable and difficult. The founders who do achieve product-market fit are rewarded with a set of new challenges: incumbents put a target on your back, recruiting and hiring needs to accelerate, prioritization becomes more complex, etc.

We’ve staffed the a16z crypto operating team with experts in functions such as go-to-market, recruiting, and regulatory, to provide guidance to our founders in those areas. We also know that founders often need guidance from someone who’s personally navigated many of the abstract, harder-to-define, but nevertheless critical obstacles that inevitably arise in any startup. Jason Rosenthal is a prime example of that someone. I’m very happy to share that Jason has joined a16z crypto as an Operating Partner.

Jason has spent more than 25 years as an internet entrepreneur and executive, including more than 10 years as a startup CEO, and his career has been dedicated to the development of transformational new platforms.

His connections to a16z run deep: Ben trained him as a product manager at Netscape in the 1990s, and soon after Marc and Ben hired him as the first Loudcloud employee. As CEO of Ning in the early days of social, he led its successful transition from an ad-supported to a premium subscription business model. His five years as CEO of Lytro taught him when to scrap the strategy, among many other lessons, before he sold the company to Google in 2018. He most recently ran the majority of Google’s consumer-facing subscription services, with tens of millions of customers across 150+ countries.

In his new role, Jason will be working closely with the CEOs and founders in our crypto portfolio to provide leadership guidance, help them plan for and react to the aspects of running companies in rapidly-changing markets, and generally help them become the best version of their professional selves. We’re thrilled to have him on board. Welcome, Jason!

