February 21, 2023 Azra Games Arianna Simpson and Jonathan Lai

The best games make you feel like a kid again.

It’s a special combination of play, immersive storytelling, and compelling narratives that can captivate people for hours (or days, months, not to mention years!), creating emergent behavior and immersive experiences that persist in the memories and lives of players.

The combination of games and crypto bring this to a whole new level: making the players truly become owners of the communities they are a part of. We think the most engaging games of the future will incorporate web3 to empower their users. Teams from world-class gaming studios are beginning to come into the space, dreaming up new and creative storylines and refining and redefining the meaning of games themselves.

Azra Games, which we initially invested in last May, is one of those teams. They are experts in crafting immersive RPG gaming experiences. Today we are thrilled to announce a $10 million extension of that initial seed funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $25 million.

Over the last nine months, we’ve seen Mark Otero and the seasoned games team he’s assembled execute in a world-class way. The team, which has been working together for years on RPG games such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes to deliver the ultimate power fantasy to millions of players, has come back together again to build exciting RPG gaming experiences. Their unique approach focuses on fun: it’s a gameplay-comes-first philosophy, which we believe will appeal deeply to traditional players and game developers, as well as crypto natives.

Their first game, Legions and Legends, will focus first on the gameplay experience and will be an NFT-oriented collectible and combat RPG, and has already begun engaging its community Discord-based quests.

We believe that the unique ownership and economic models web3 provides will revolutionize how people play online games. With the creative minds of Mark and his team, we are incredibly excited to see how they will help define this future. We can’t wait to continue supporting their team, and you can see a preview of what they’re building here: https://www.azragames.com/

