December 27, 2022 22 Top Pieces From 2022 a16z crypto editorial

The year is coming to close, and we’ve rounded up 22 of our most popular posts, podcasts, videos, and other resources — from tech guides and open source tools to expert write ups.

…top resources



For those seeking to understand and go deeper on all things crypto and web3, we aim to cut through the noise and share the signals that matter – whether data or resources for builders and other creators. Here are some of the most popular resources we released this year:

… top podcasts

We launched a new podcast this year – ‘web3 with a16z’, a show about building the next generation of the internet – which quickly climbed the charts in tech. Topics so far have covered mental models for cycles of innovation to key tech topics in blockchains; to decentralized creativity and collaboration and supporting the broader creator economy as a whole (be sure to subscribe in your podcast app for more). Some of our top episodes so far:











…top code releases

These are some of our most popular open source tools and code releases of 2022 (a holiday code-u-copia, if you will;). We hope that exploring new primitives will help bring even more on-chain use cases to life.

…top op-eds

Here are just some of the top expert opinions, arguments, and commentary of the year:

…plus top research pieces

These are some of the most popular builder-facing research pieces of the year:

…and top videos:

Also this year, with the goal of highlighting work that advances the science & technology of the next generation of the internet/ web3, a16z crypto hosted a multidisciplinary seminar series organized by head of research Tim Roughgarden. We recorded many of the presentations – from both a16z crypto research partners and visiting scientists – so we could share them publicly (be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven’t already). The top videos were of course the ones where our experts are introducing concepts:

