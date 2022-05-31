web3 with a16z, a show about the next internet by a16z crypto editorial May 31, 2022

Introducing “web3 with a16z”, a show about building the next generation of the internet.

This is a new podcast for anyone seeking to understand and go deeper on blockchains, crypto, and web3. But it’s really about how users and builders — whether artists, coders, creators, developers, companies, organizations, or communities — now have the ability to not just “read” (web1) + “write” (web2) but also “own” (web3) and build with pieces of the internet, unlocking a new wave of creativity and entrepreneurship.

Brought to you by the team at a16z crypto (and the original team behind the a16z Podcast), this show features hallway conversations, discussions, interviews, oral essays, and more on the latest and leading trends in the space — including sharing research, data readouts, and insights from the top scientists and makers in the space.

But in the initial episodes, we start by setting some quick context, before diving deep the rest of the season on topics ranging from auction design and mechanics, NFTs, security, zero knowledge, gaming, decentralized media, tokenomics, history, infrastructure, roadmaps, and much, much more… Shared in the form of everything from hallway conversations to interviews to oral essays, but as always (as is a signature of our other shows), with high density insights and respect for our listeners’ time and attention. The show is hosted by Sonal Chokshi, longtime showrunner (2014-2022) and host of the popular a16z Podcast and network (and editor in chief at Andreessen Horowitz 2014-2021 and Future 2021-2022), and now editor in chief at a16z crypto… as well as a rotating cast of characters from our team who appear in episodes.

You can check out the trailer below; please subscribe now to get the initial episodes, and new episodes weekly, wherever you get your podcasts!

<subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts!>