Supporting Public Goods with Gitcoin Grants

The maintenance and advancement of open-source software is crucial for the crypto community. Our portfolio companies, a16z crypto’s researchers and engineers, and pretty much every founder we interact with relies on open-source tools like client software, zero-knowledge proof libraries, and free analytics tools. To increase our support of public goods in web3, a16z crypto is committing $300,000 for open-source developers participating in the next round of Gitcoin Grants (GR15).

At a16z crypto, we’ve seen the power of public goods firsthand. Sam Ragsdale, on our investment and engineering team, used Circom’s open-source library in his Zero-Knowledge airdrop repo. Our engineering and staking team has used Otterscan as a backup tool when other chain explorers experience downtime. We want to support developers working on similar tools, and encourage anyone working on open-source projects in the following domains to apply for funding: zero-knowledge proofs, infrastructure and ETH 2.0, the L2 ecosystem, and smart contract languages. For more information on eligibility, please visit our round brief page.

It’s heartening to see that new and novel ways of providing sustainable public goods funding are gaining traction. Earlier this year, a16z crypto donated to the Nomic Foundation, the lab behind the Solidity developer framework Hardhat. We’re also excited by Optimism’s pioneering work in Retroactive Public Goods funding.

If you have any questions about a16z’s participation in GR15, ideas for other funding mechanisms, or want to chat about public goods more generally, we’d love to hear from you: reach out to me ([email protected]) or Caroline Friedman ([email protected]).

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.