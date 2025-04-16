AI and the end of apps (with NEAR)

Illia PolosukhinRobert Hackett

4.16.25

Our guest Illia Polosukhin designed and implemented the first-ever “transformer” models that kicked off the current AI boom. He joins the show to share his vision for an internet overrun by trillions of “user-owned” AI agents, eventually replacing websites and apps.

In this episode, we’re diving deep into one of the most intriguing intersections in tech today: AI and crypto.

To help us unpack it, we’re joined by Illia Polosukhin — co-founder of the crypto protocol NEAR and co-author of the groundbreaking 2017 “transformers” paper that kicked off the current AI boom. Ilia has been early to some of the biggest recent tech trends, and today he brings us a rare, panoramic view of the tech industry’s cutting edge.

Together we explore what the phrase “user-owned AI” really means; why the so-called agentic internet — that is, a world where your AI assistant talks directly to services on your behalf — might replace the very notion of websites and apps as we know them; and much more.

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction
(3:40) Centralization and Challenges of AI
(6:17) “User-Owned” AI
(12:14) Confidential Computing and AI
(17:51) The Birth of Transformers
(22:33) NEAR AI and Crowdsourcing
(27:56) AI Agents and Future Applications
(31:04) The End of Websites and Applications
(34:08) Dead Internet Theory & Distinguishing Humans
(41:49) Open Source vs. Open Weight Models
(43:48) Geopolitical Implications of AI
(46:55) NEAR Protocol and Blockchain Scaling
(59:29) The Role of Humans in an AI World

Resources:

As a reminder, none of the content should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice; please see a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.

