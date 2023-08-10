Understanding Lasso and Jolt, from theory to code

Because many blockchain nodes verify and record every transaction, running computations on a blockchain can be extremely expensive. To avoid higher transaction costs, developers often perform the bare minimum on-chain computation to enable their application. SNARKs therefore have a central role to play in scaling blockchains by enabling applications to create receipts of expensive computations off-chain and only bear the cost of verifying the receipt on-chain. This is because the “succinct” aspect (the “s” in SNARK) means that these receipts are short, and can be verified with significantly less work than recomputing each and every transaction.

Despite recent advances, SNARKs are computationally expensive, difficult to audit, and inaccessible for most blockchain engineers (for instance, current approaches require a programming model that’s unfamiliar to even experienced developers). For more on these and other challenges with current paradigms in SNARK design, see this post.

The current state: To use SNARKs, developers often start by applying a frontend that transforms a computer program into a circuit – a system of polynomial constraints usable by probabilistic proof systems (the backend). In this approach, both the frontend and backend introduce significant overhead in terms of time and compute. So for performance reasons, many SNARK developers still write these circuits/polynomial constraints by hand. Other projects are taking a different approach, developing a toolchain that mimics the design of modern computers, which execute simple instruction sets such as ARM, x86, and RISC-V. Programs written in high-level languages such as Java, C++, and Rust, are compiled down to these instruction sets, so that they can be understood directly by silicon.

But there’s a good reason modern computers don’t expose CPU instructions to programmers. When writing in a high-level language, programmers have access to abstractions – like arrays, structs, and classes – which ensure that code is (relatively) easy to read and write. In contrast, CPU instruction sets provide only primitive operations such as ADD, MUL, OR, and JMP. Long sequences of these operations are easy to execute by silicon, but are difficult for humans to understand and execute without errors. Humans are actually bad at logic; the more logic that can be generated by a computer, the better.

This brings us to zkVMs: SNARKs that can prove correct execution of arbitrary computer programs specified in the assembly language of a specific CPU. A zkVM that supports an existing instruction set architecture – such as RISC-V or the EVM – can leverage existing compiler infrastructure from high-level languages down to assembly code for the VM. This results in a developer-friendly toolchain without requiring developers to build all the infrastructure from scratch. Developers can write programs in their language of choice, agnostic to the underlying internals of the SNARK and without worrying about bespoke hand-coded circuits.

To further understand the challenges and opportunities of SNARKs – and the impact of this work – it’s also worth understanding the significance of the lookup argument.

Understanding lookups

Compilers targeting CPUs regularly make use of operations which are inexpensive on silicon. But unfortunately, these operations can be very costly within a SNARK:

For instance, bitwise operations – which treat inputs to an instruction as a sequence of binary digits rather than a single integer – are nearly free on a CPU, but extremely expensive within SNARKs today.

Diagram of Bitwise OR for two 4-bit operands | source: a16z crypto

So to address this problem, researchers often use a technique known as a “lookup argument”. Rather than compute the bitwise instruction directly via additions and multiplications, lookup arguments precompute the outputs of the bitwise instruction on all possible inputs. Then, a zkVM applies a relatively cheap SNARK operation – aka “the lookup” – to verify that the current instruction lives within the pre-computed table. Doing so decreases the cost of the instruction.

Explanation of 4-bit (16 row) Bitwise OR table materialization | source: a16z crypto

The trouble is that an instruction like OR has two 64-bit inputs and a 64-bit output (see diagram above). This means that there are 2128 entries [editors’ note: that’s 340,282,366,920,938,463,463,374,607,431,768,211,456 entries] in the precomputed table. Simply materializing all of the possible combinations in such a table is entirely impractical, even with all the hard-disks in the known universe connected to your machine.

Instead, lookup arguments today are typically applied to tables sized at 216 at most and “chunked” together. But the chunking strategy adds significant overhead by:

decomposing an integer into chunks

requiring one lookup per chunk

reconstructing an integer from the chunked lookups.

The additional complexity also significantly increases cognitive overhead for developers and auditors.

Explanation of chunking reduction strategy for an example 32-bit Bitwise OR table into an 8-bit table | source: a16z crypto

Another challenge for using lookup arguments – and this leads to the key insight behind Lasso – is that most of the entries in these enormous tables go unused. Yet provers must still “pay” for all those table entries that are never accessed. Even if a lookup table might be intractably large (say, 2128 entries), only a small fraction of its entries are actually looked up, unnecessarily increasing the costs.

That’s where Lasso and Jolt come in.

How Lasso and Jolt change the existing paradigm for SNARKs

Lasso enables a new strategy of efficient lookups over very large tables (such as the 2128 sized tables involved in 64-bit bitwise operations). Unlike existing lookup schemes, costs don’t grow linearly with the size of the lookup table regardless of how many entries are accessed. Rather, costs mostly grow with the number of lookups: Lasso efficiently proves lookups into this table, without ever materializing the table in its entirety.

Lasso has similarly low costs for all CPU instructions, not just the bitwise subset. The techniques to turn CPU instructions into Lasso lookups are described in Jolt.

Meanwhile, Jolt applies Lasso to an entire instruction set such as RISC-V or WebAssembly. The key insight is that most instructions can be computed by composing lookups from a handful of small tables. For example, the bitwise AND instruction on 64-bit operands can be reconstructed by splitting the lookup index into “chunks” and performing lookups into a smaller “subtable” containing the results of bitwise AND on 8-bit operands. As it turns out, all RISC-V instructions have similar structure and so their lookups can be proven using Lasso.

The result is a new paradigm for implementing zkVMs that was previously impossible because prior lookup arguments required (super)linear preprocessing or prover time.