I wrote a book: Read Write Own

I believe blockchains and the software movement around them — typically called crypto or web3 — provide the only plausible path to sustaining the original vision of the internet as an open platform that incentivizes creativity and entrepreneurship. I’ve been investing behind this thesis for years, and advocating for it through writing and speaking and by talking to business leaders, journalists, and policymakers both here and around the world.

Through all that, it became clear that we need a comprehensive book that clearly explains new technologies like blockchains and the services built on top of them; how they fit into the history of the internet; and why they should matter to founders, developers, creators, and anyone interested in the history and evolution of business, technology, and innovation.

So I wrote that book: Read Write Own: Building the Next Era of the Internet.

My thesis is that seemingly small initial decisions around software and network design can have profound downstream consequences on the control and economics of digital services. The book walks through the history of the internet, showing how it has gone through three major design eras: the first focused on democratizing information (read), the second on democratizing publishing (write), and the third on democratizing ownership (own).

We are on the cusp of the third era — own — so I explain the key concepts underlying it, including blockchains and digital services built on top of blockchains. The book therefore answers a common question I hear: “What problems do blockchains solve?” Blockchains solve the same problems that other digital services solve, but with better outcomes. They can connect people in social networks, while empowering users over corporate interests. They can underpin marketplaces and payment systems that facilitate commerce, but with persistently lower take rates. They can enable new forms of monetizable media, interoperable and immersive digital worlds, and artificial intelligence services that compensate — rather than cannibalize — creators and communities.

The book takes controversial questions head on, including policy and regulatory topics, and the harmful “casino” culture that has developed around crypto that hurts public perception and undermines its potential. And I go deeper into intersecting topics like artificial intelligence, social networks, finance, media businesses, collaborative creation, video games, and virtual worlds.

Inspired by modern tech classics like Zero to One and The Hard Thing About Hard Things, I wrote the book to be succinct, thorough, and accessible. I also distill cutting-edge thinking from technologists and founders to make it useful to practitioners. My goal was to make it accessible without watering it down. The book is meant for a range of audiences, including entrepreneurs, technologists, company leaders, policymakers, journalists, business thinkers, artists, community builders, and people who are simply curious about new technologies, culture, and the future of the internet.

I love reading books but believe that tech and business topics usually work better in shorter formats, which is why in the past I’ve stuck to blogging and tweeting. But accomplishing all of the above warranted a longer treatment, bringing new and different ideas together in one place. So I spent much of the last year doing this. Many of the ideas I’ve thought about for a long time but never took the time to write.

Read Write Own: Building the Next Era of the Internet will be published by Random House on March 12, 2024. You can pre-order it here.

Sign up for more book updates (and special offers) here.

[more about the term and title “Read Write Own” here]

—

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.