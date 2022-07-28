Investing in VeeFriends

Gary Vee’s commitment to supporting his community members’ personal growth has been evident throughout his entire career. He’s been at the cutting edge of community and entrepreneurship since the early days of social media. From launching Wine Library to his success with VaynerX and Vayner Sports, Gary was one of the first entrepreneurs to bring everyone along for the journey through compelling motivational and business-oriented content. He has now unlocked the next chapter through his NFT project VeeFriends – a blueprint for effectively leveraging web3 via unique, meaningful intellectual property and an extraordinary community.

The evolution of historical characters like Mickey Mouse, Hello Kitty, The Getalong Gang, Snorks, and Wuzzles has inspired Gary to bring the next generation of digital IP onto the blockchain, encouraging audiences of all ages trying to make their online aspirations a reality. At the foundation of VeeFriends’ IP are meaningful attributes for humanity — such as tolerance, patience, and authenticity —displayed through simple, hand drawn cartoon characters. VeeFriends to date has inspired and convened a community of creatives, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and technologists fueled by these core values, as well as Gary’s consistent message of hustle and hard work. VeeFriends NFTs are brought to life through motivational storytelling and creative on-chain character development.

Not only is VeeFriends an exciting NFT project, it also provides offline and in-person utility through curated experiences like VeeCon. The sold-out conference brought over 7,000 NFT ticket holders together for an incredible week of informative conversations on web3, live music, and networking all anchored around VeeFriends community. Gary and the VeeFriends team are building an engaged community through unique content and experiences, tied together through the power of web3. VeeFriends represents the ethos of entrepreneurship, and we’re humbled by the opportunity to support Gary and the VeeFriends community on this journey.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.