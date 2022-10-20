One of the most critical parts of web3 is clarity around the regulation that governs our industry both here in the U.S. and internationally. We strongly believe that thoughtful web3 legislation and regulatory clarity will unleash innovation and keep the U.S. a tech leader.

The future of web3 and crypto is one of the few bi-partisan issues and we are thrilled that policymakers are taking a hard look at how crypto, web3, and blockchain technology should be regulated.

With this future in mind, we have previously hired a variety of experienced former regulators from the SEC, CFTC, Department of Treasury, Department of Justice, and private practice to consult with our portfolio companies, regulators, and policymakers on both sides of the aisle.

While we have built up an incredible bench, we felt it was essential to add a deep understanding of the U.S. legislative process to complement our team.

That’s why I’m happy and excited to announce that Collin McCune will be joining a16z crypto as our Head of Government Affairs. Collin has spent a decade on Capitol Hill and joins us most recently from the House Financial Services Committee, where he served as Deputy Staff Director. His deep understanding of legislative issues and the crypto industry makes him an invaluable addition to our team.

In his role, Collin will work in a bi-partisan fashion with policymakers and their staff to help bring comprehensive web3 legislation and regulation to life.

Collin will start at a16z crypto in early November.

Welcome, Collin!

