December 6, 2022 Brian Quintenz – a16z crypto’s New Head of Policy Anthony Albanese

Last September, we welcomed Brian Quintenz to the a16z crypto team as a Senior Advisor. Today, we’re excited to announce that he has accepted the full-time position as a16z crypto’s Head of Policy.

As a former Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, nominated by both Presidents Obama and Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, Brian is uniquely suited to lead our bi-partisan policy efforts.

Brian’s past experience leading the CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee, and his work over the last year with founders, policymakers, and regulators have made him a trusted voice in the web3 legislative landscape.

When Brian first joined us as an advisor, web3 had just gone through its first significant moment in DC with the passage of the Infrastructure Bill. This political battle made it clear that legislation would be a critical part of the industry’s future.

Since then, Brian has been instrumental in helping our firm and portfolio manage DC’s complexity. The last year has made it evident that more regulation is needed in certain areas of crypto and web3. The shape that legislation takes has yet to be determined, but it could have a massive effect on web3’s promise.

We have long called for and supported thoughtful legislation, but it has never been more crucial than today. With multiple bills being worked on in both the House and the Senate, the increased activity of the SEC and CFTC, and an overall consensus from the industry, we believe that the time is now for impactful legislation.

This is a critical time in web3’s history as policymakers in DC take a close look at the future of crypto. With the new Congress taking office in just a couple of weeks, we couldn’t be more excited to have Brian starting today in his new full-time role to lead our efforts on Capitol Hill and join our growing policy team.

Together with our new Head of Government Affairs Collin McCune, Head of Regulatory Michele Korver and our General Counsel Miles Jennings, we have a policy/regulatory team that is uniquely positioned to be a leading voice in web3.

Congratulations, Brian!

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.