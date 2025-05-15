All the stablecoin news: Stripe, Visa, Coinbase, Circle, more

There has been a flurry of stablecoin news lately, so we’re doing a special bonus episode to cover everything that’s been going on. Sonal and I are joined by a16z crypto’s Data Science lead Daren Matsuoka who shares the actual data behind the stablecoin trend. Then we have Sam Broner — who is a Deal Partner here and our frequent author on stablecoins — to analyze the news, and help highlight the signal versus the noise.

We also have one of our regular episodes covering the broader stablecoins trend and big picture, dropping separately in the feed, also with Sam and a16z crypto Founder Chris Dixon, so be sure to check that out next.

A selection of the stablecoin news:

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(1:30) Stablecoin Data Overview

(3:55) Stablecoin Adoption and Infrastructure

(4:24) Market Share of Issuers and Blockchains

(6:10) Stablecoin Growth vs. Crypto Market Cycles

(7:45) Stablecoin News and Developments

(9:44) Fintech Embraces Stablecoins

(12:44) Legacy Payment Systems vs. Stablecoins

(17:04) The Future of Stablecoins and Open Networks

(22:11) Conclusion

Links to related resources:

