All the stablecoin news: Stripe, Visa, Coinbase, Circle, more

Robert HackettSonal ChokshiDaren MatsuokaSam Broner

5.14.25

There has been a flurry of stablecoin news lately, so we’re doing a special bonus episode to cover everything that’s been going on. Sonal and I are joined by a16z crypto’s Data Science lead Daren Matsuoka who shares the actual data behind the stablecoin trend. Then we have Sam Broner — who is a Deal Partner here and our frequent author on stablecoins — to analyze the news, and help highlight the signal versus the noise.

We also have one of our regular episodes covering the broader stablecoins trend and big picture, dropping separately in the feed, also with Sam and a16z crypto Founder Chris Dixon, so be sure to check that out next.

A selection of the stablecoin news:

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(1:30) Stablecoin Data Overview

(3:55) Stablecoin Adoption and Infrastructure

(4:24) Market Share of Issuers and Blockchains

(6:10) Stablecoin Growth vs. Crypto Market Cycles

(7:45) Stablecoin News and Developments

(9:44) Fintech Embraces Stablecoins

(12:44) Legacy Payment Systems vs. Stablecoins

(17:04) The Future of Stablecoins and Open Networks

(22:11) Conclusion

Links to related resources:

As a reminder, none of the content should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice; please see a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.

podcast: web3 with a16z

A show about building the next internet, from a16z crypto

Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described on this page are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. Exits include current and former a16z portfolio companies which have been acquired as well as companies which have undergone an initial public offering or direct public offering of shares. Certain publicly traded companies on this list may still be held in Andreessen Horowitz funds. A list of investments made by funds managed by a16z is available here: https://a16z.com/investments/. Excluded from this list are investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets. Further, the list of investments is updated monthly and as such may not reflect most recent a16z investments. Past results of Andreessen Horowitz’s investments, pooled investment vehicles, or investment strategies are not necessarily indicative of future results.

© 2024 Andreessen Horowitz WTUVKUCXZLYAD
GGCMUGJX