How to build in web3: New talks from Crypto Startup School '23

Web3 technologies have made rapid progress in recent years, with exciting research, maturing infrastructure, and new protocols now in the wild. But all of the industry-specific know-how, emerging tools, and rapidly evolving trends can be difficult for founders to navigate. Many are excited by the promise of web3, but aren’t sure how to get started or what to explore next – whether they’re new to crypto or more seasoned web3 founders.

That’s why we launched Crypto Startup School in 2020 – and recently relaunched it this year – with the goal of helping builders get started on new crypto projects. From go-to-market, community, and product-market fit to technical deep dives and the latest research, we’ve covered a wide range of topics relevant to all kinds of builders in the space.

And now we’re publicly sharing the curriculum – 30+ new talks – with all of you. To start, here are five videos covering protocol design, go-to-market strategies for pricing, the basics of cryptography for blockchains, and more. We’ll share new talks in near-weekly “drops”, so be sure to subscribe to our channel and newsletter for the latest updates, resources, posts, and more.

We hope that sharing these will continue to accelerate learning (we got so much wonderful feedback from so many of you on the 2020 talks, which you can watch here) and spark ideas as we all continue to grow this important ecosystem.

Watch the first five talks